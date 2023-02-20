Word Thursdays to begin season
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will broadcast the first presentation of its 31st season on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23.
According to a media release, Richard Georges and Mac Donald Dixson will be featured in a celebration of Black History Month.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
The program is sponsored by Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills in Treadwell.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information, including how to participate.
Meetings focused on mental illness
DELHI — A free and confidential family mental health support meeting will be held by the National Alliance on Mental Illness Delaware & Otsego Counties from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at United Ministry Church at 1 Church St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, support for families and caregivers affected by mental illness will be provided.
Meetings will continue to be held monthly on the fourth Wednesday.
Bake sale hosts sought by group
CHARLOTTEVILLE — Nonprofit groups are welcome to have fundraising bake sales at several upcoming pancake breakfasts at Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
According to a media release, the Charlotteville Schoolhouse Restoration Committee sponsors breakfasts from 8 to 11 a.m. monthly on the third Sunday from April to October. The five available dates for bake sales are April 16, May 21, June 18, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15.
Interested groups may email csrc641@gmail.com for more information and to schedule a sale.
