Fly-in breakfast set for Saturday
WESTVILLE — A fly-in pancake breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at
Cooperstown/Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166 in Westville.
The all-you-can-eat menu will include pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages.
Sponsored by the Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department, the meal will cost $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
‘Draping the Pews’ set for Saturday
FLY CREEK — The 12th annual “Draping the Pews” quilt show and sale will be presented by the Fly Creek Quilters group from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Fly Creek United Methodist Church at 852 County Road 26.
According to a media release, this year’s show will include a quilt display and holiday boutique. A silent auction will feature three quilts.
All those with quilting projects, from antique to modern that they created, received as gifts or are family heirlooms, are welcome to display them at the show. Items may be left at the church from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, or other arrangements may be made by calling Gail Olin at 607-435-2946. They may be picked up after 3 p.m. Sept. 16.
Call Claire Kepner at 607-267-2232 for more information.
Meeting to focus on lake and water
MIDDLEFIELD — The Middlefield Comprehensive Plan Focus Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at town hall to discuss the quality of Otsego Lake and water quality in general.
According to a media release, the group is meeting monthly to review and update the town’s Comprehensive Plan. The first meeting held Aug. 15, dealt with dwelling units and short term rentals.
Meetings are open to the public. The town hall is at 3717 County Highway 35 in Middlefield.
The October meeting will focus on senior citizen concerns and November’s meeting will be devoted to farmland and open space preservation. Those meetings are scheduled for 6 p.m., Oct. 17, and Nov. 21.
Visit https://www.middlefieldny.org for more information.
Discussion set on land conservation
BOWERSTOWN — Brad Edmondson, author of “A Wild Idea: How the Environmental Movement Tames the Adirondacks” and Gregory Farmer, representing Otsego Land Trust, will discuss land conservation: past and present from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20. at the Clark Sports Center.
According to a media release, the birth of the Adirondack State Park and local land conservation will be the featured topics.
The presentation is part of the Be Informed Lecture Series sponsored by the Otsego County Conservation Association.
Clark Sports Center is at 124 County Road 52, just outside the village of Cooperstown.
Visit occainfo.org/calendar for more information and to register.
Monthly barbecues continue at church
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown will offer two more takeout Brooks’ Bar-B-Q chicken monthly Friday dinners from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 22, and Oct. 27.
Dinners will include a half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, and roll. The cost of $13 is payable by cash or check. A $1 convenience fee will be added for payment by PayPal to cover processing fees.
Advance orders are strongly encouraged by the preceding Wednesday of each dinner.
Customers may email baptist
cooperstown@gmail.com with their name, number of dinners wanted and telephone number for order confirmation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.