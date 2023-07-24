Artists to extend welcome to visitors
ROXBURY — More than 40 Delaware County artists, galleries, and art students will interact with visitors from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday, July 28, 29 and 30, during the AMR Open Studios Tour.
According to a media release, AMR began as a grass-roots collective founded by Alix H. Travis in 2012 by hosting the Open Studios Tour in the three Delaware County towns of Andes, Margaretville and Roxbury.
Included in this year’s expanded event will be painters, sculptors, print makers, photographers, and mixed-media artists. Their studios and galleries will be open in Andes, Arkville, Bovina, Denver, Vega, Fleischmanns, Halcottsville, Margaretville, and Roxbury.
A kick-off to the Open Studios Tour will be hosted from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 27, by Liberal Arts Roxbury and Brian Tolle Studio at Roxbury Abbey at 53266 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
Instrumental in connecting local emerging artists with established pros, AMR Artists Inc. is a nonprofit organization that creates a welcoming habitat for artists and art lovers alike. The goal is to bridge the gap between the Hudson Valley and the Western Catskills by presenting Delaware County as a vibrant regional hub celebrating the visual arts and fine crafts.
AMR programs also connect area artists to main street businesses, local communities, galleries and tourists. AMR encourages emerging artists, as well as artists new to the area, to join in and learn from the established Delaware County arts community.
Visit www.amropenstudios.org for a complete map and more information about the artists.
Trustees to discuss repairs to bridge
GILBERTSVILLE — The Gilbertsville Village Board of Trustees will meet with representatives from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Transportation at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 26, at Dunderberg Bridge on State Highway 51 in Gilbertsville. Flood damage repairs will be discussed.
