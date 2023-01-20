Members needed on budget committee
ROXBURY — Parents and community members are needed to serve as volunteers on the Roxbury Central School budget committee.
Letters of interest may be mailed to Interim Superintendent Joanne Shelmidine at Roxbury Central School, 53729 State Hwy 30, Roxbury, NY, 12474, or emailed to shelmidinej@roxburycsd.org by Feb. 3.
Webinar to focus on wood heating
SPRINGFIELD — The Otsego County Conservation Association/Mohican Farm “Be Informed” lecture series will feature the webinar “Efficient Wood Heating” from 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, led by Alliance for Green Heat President John Ackerly and Ed Cope from Opportunities for Otsego.
According to a media release, the program will showcase how to make heating with wood more efficient, comfortable and economical. Information on whole-house weatherization will also be included.
Visit occainfo.org/occa-calendar or call 607-547-4488 for more information. Register at https://tinyurl.com/5n6sm9cf.
Area town seeks input on its future
BUTTERNUTS — Two meetings will be held in Butternuts to hear comments from residents and business owners/operators on a planned update of the Town Comprehensive Plan.
According to a media release, the plan created for Butternuts is nearly 10 years old. Comprehensive plans help to establish a vision for the future of a municipality and goals and objectives, to include strategic actions, are then set to achieve the vision.
Gilbertsville village residents and business owners are also encouraged to participate.
Input to help guide the planning board’s development of the plan will be heard from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Both meetings will be held at Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School.
