Church to sponsor two-day sale
COBLESKILL — The Lawyersville Reformed Church will be the site of a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, May 5, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 6.
The sale will include clothing, household items, toys and books.
The church is at 109 Phillip Schuyler Road in Cobleskill.
Call 518-234-2387 for more information.
Laborers needed for work day chores
DELHI — Volunteers are needed for a work day to be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at Delaware County Historical Association on state Highway 10, three miles north of Delhi.
The buildings, grounds, nature trail and cemetery will all be cleaned.
Volunteers are welcome to bring their own gardening tools and cleaning equipment of choice.
Call 607-746-3849 or email dchadelhi@gmail.com for more information and to volunteer.
Sale devoted to perennial plants
WALTON — The annual perennial plant sale fundraiser in support of Alzheimer’s Association will be held from 10 a.m. until sold out Saturday, May 6, at 120 North St. in Walton.
Call Sue Turner at 607-434-3544 for more information.
Dinner to include murder mystery
CHERRY VALLEY — A Murder Mystery dinner with drawings and prizes will be presented Saturday, May 6, at Cherry Valley Community Center at 2 Genesee St. in Cherry Valley.
According to a media release, from 4 to 5 p.m. guests will socialize and meet the characters.
A roast pork dinner with all the fixings and choice of desserts will be served at 5 p.m.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 6 to 12. Children younger than 5 may attend for free. Call 607-287-0937 or email stoys@stny.rr.com for ticket information.
The event is sponsored by the Otsego-Schoharie District of the Order of the Eastern Star and Otsego-Schoharie-Delaware Masonic Charities Corp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.