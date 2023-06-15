Women writers to meet in Hobart
HOBART — The 10th annual Festival of Women Writers will be held Friday through Sunday, June 16 to 18, at the Community Center at 80 Cornell Ave. in Hobart.
According to a media release, the event will include workshops, public readings, book sales and an art exhibit by writers who are also artists.
Visit www.hobartfestivalofwomenwriters.com for more information, including a list of writers who are scheduled to be there.
Quilts sought for summer exhibit
EARLVILLE — The Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville will host its annual Quilt Show Invitational from July 15 through Sept. 9, and is looking for entries.
According to a media release, quilts must be received on or by June 30.
The required exhibit form is available along with more information at www.earlvilleoperahouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.