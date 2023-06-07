Dual celebration set in Stamford
STAMFORD — The Michael Kudish Natural History Preserve will celebrate its namesake’s 80th birthday with the launch of “Kudish in the Kaatskills,” Volume II, at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The Preserve is on Tower Mountain Road in Stamford.
According to a media release, Kudish is an author, railroad historian, forest historian, botanist, and retired emeritus professor. He received his doctorate degree in botany in 1971 from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry at Syracuse.
The articles in the collection were previously published over a period of years in Kaatskill Life magazine and the Catskill Forest Association’s CFA News.
The book is illustrated with photographs by Preserve Director David J. Turan as well as drawings and paintings by Kudish’s parents, Esther and Aaron Kudish.
Email info@mknhp.org or call 607-242-1260 for more information and to RVSP.
Tree pruning tips to be presented
OXFORD — SUNY Morrisville Associate Professor of Forestry and Arboriculture Rebecca Hargrave will present a tree pruning workshop from 10 a.m. until noon, Saturday, June 10, in Lafayette Park in Oxford.
According to a media release, she will demonstrate pruning on a few trees in the Park after reviewing tree structure and biology, along with landscape pruning objectives, methods and tools. Pruning reportedly improves tree structure and health and keep trees in the landscape longer.
The workshop is a presentation of and in conjunction with the Oxford Farmers’ Market.
The John Truth Experience will perform in the bandstand, from 10 a.m. until noon.
All events at the Market are free and open to the public.
Visit www.oxfordfarmers market.org for more information.
Book talk set at Cave Museum
HOWES CAVE — Caver, geologist and author Thom Engel of Albany will present “To Rival Mammoth Cave: Howe’s Cave Before it was Howe Caverns” from his 2014 book of the same name at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at The Cave House Museum of Mining and Geology at 136 Blowing Rock Road in Howes Cave.
According to a media release, “To Rival Mammoth Cave” is Engel’s third book. He also wrote “A Chronicle of Selected Northeastern Caves” and “The Almost Complete Eclectic Caver.” He started exploring caves in 1969. Signed copies of his book will be available.
The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Donations are appreciated.
Find the museum on Facebook for more information.
