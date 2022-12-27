Community Dinner to feature soups
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its next Community Dinner featuring a homemade soup buffet with a selection of desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5.
Free-will donations will be accepted for the dine-in or takeout meal. Donations will support the on-going interior renovation project.
Studio sessions to begin Jan. 9
COOPERSTOWN — Smithy Gallery Clay Studio at 1 Otsego Court in Cooperstown will have open studio sessions with Ann Geiger from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from Jan. 9 to Feb. 3.
The $90 fee will include clay.
Call 607-547-8671 or email gallery@smithyarts.org for more information and to register.
Disaster training to be presented
OTEGO — A Citizen Preparedness Training Program will be presented by members of Boy Scout Troop 316 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at First Christian Church at 704 County Highway 6 in Otego.
According to a media release from the New York State Citizen Preparedness Corps, with severe weather events becoming more frequent and more extreme, New Yorkers need to be prepared.
Participants will be provided with the tools and resources to prepare for any type of emergency or disaster, respond accordingly and recover as quickly as possible to pre-disaster conditions. Responding to both a natural or man-made disaster will be covered. Information will be provided on how to properly prepare for any disaster including developing a family emergency plan and what emergency supplies to stock. Each family that attends will receive a preparedness kit.
Visit www.prepare.ny.gov for more information and to complete the required registration for the training.
HEAP program available to seniors
The Otsego County Office for the Aging has information on the Home Energy Assistance Program, including the eligible heat sources, household size and income requirements.
OFA staff will process HEAP applications for individuals who are 60 or older who do not receive SNAP benefits
Call OFA at 607-547-4232 for more information.
