History of railway to be presented
Meredith Historical Society will present “The Walton and the Delhi Branch of the O&W Railway,” by Mark Kennaugh at 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 21, at 10044 Elk Creek Road in East Meredith, now the home of the historical society.
According to a media release, Kennaugh, will take audience members on a journey on the O&W branch from Walton to Delhi, showing the impact the railroad had on the communities it served.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
Program to feature Granges in town
SCHENEVUS — The Town of Maryland Historical Society will meet at 2 p.m., Sunday Sept. 24, at AMVETS Hall at 16 Main St. in Schenevus.
A program will be presented on the four Town of Maryland Granges. They include one that is still in existence, the Schenevus Valley Grange, and three from the past, Elk Creek, South Hill and Maryland.
All are invited, especially any and all present and former Grange members.
Call Buddy Beams at 607-434-2177 for more information.
Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, Sept. 21, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
