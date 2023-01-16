Native plant use to be discussed
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Garden Club of Richfield Springs will present a free program focused on native plants to the public at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in the Memorial Room at Richfield Springs Public Library at 102 Main St. in Richfield Springs.
According to a media release, Connie Tedesco from The Fernery in Hartwick will review the benefits of adding native plants to enhance one’s landscape and provide native plant selection tips specifically for Otsego County residents.
Action on Byway to be discussed
The Central Catskills Collaborative will meet virtually at 5 p.m.. Thursday, Jan. 19, to discuss the Catskill Mountains Scenic Byway and revisions to the Corridor Management Plan which is being updated.
According to a media release, the group, will review recommended actions from the Byway’s 2014 Corridor Management Plan and what’s been accomplished on those actions before discussing new recommendations and objectives for the revised plan.
The updated plan will extend the existing Byway to include part of the town of Hurley on state Route 28 in Ulster County, and part of the town of Roxbury on state Route 30 in Delaware County. The extension will also involve a stretch of state Route 30 in Margaretville and Middletown.
Revisions to the Corridor Management Plan will be submitted to the state Department of Transportation for review, and NYS Scenic Byway Advisory Board for review and approval.
The public is welcome to join the meeting.
Email CCC Coordinator Carol O’Beirne at carol.obeirne@gmail.com for more information and the Zoom link.
