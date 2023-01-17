Energy efficiency to be discussed
SCHOHARIE — A Resource Roundtable focused on energy efficiency, rebates, incentives, and credits will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 287 Main St. in Schoharie.
According to a media release, Mohawk Valley Economic Development District Clean Energy Community Coordinator Amanda Kaier will answers questions about how individuals can save money through rebates, incentives, and credits available to state residents and businesses.
Schoharie County Development Specialist for Agricultural Business Nickolas Kossmann, will assist with specific agricultural-related questions.
Topics will include energy-efficient technologies that fit the needs of the New York climate, energy audits, programs that suit residential, commercial, and agricultural needs, tax credits and funding opportunities. Consolidated resources tailored to Schoharie County will also be presented that may help residents take advantage of energy-related incentives that result in direct savings.
The hybrid event may be attended via Zoom or in-person at 287 Main.
Visit https://seecny.org/events/resource-roundtable/ for more information.
Winter walk set to explore trails
LAURENS — The Otsego County Conservation Association’s Homeschool Nature Group invites all to explore the trails around Gilbert Lake State Park with them during a winter walk from noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20.
According to a media release, the group has been exploring environments around Otsego County, mixing exploration, games and other activates to learn about the natural world throughout the seasons.
The group will meet in Briggs Pavilion. Families should park in the first parking lot on the left after entering the park.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/mr3dvd2f to register.
Contact Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish at education@occainfo.org for more information.
Museum selects film to present
COOPERSTOWN — A Cabin Fever Film Series at Fenimore Art Museum is set to begin Friday, Jan. 20, with a presentation of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The 2022 film is rated R.
According to a media release, the second film will be “Tár,” also rated R, on Friday, Jan. 27, and the third, “Moonstruck,” rated PG, is set for Friday, March 3.
“Moonstruck,” released in 1987, will be presented in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival in celebration of its upcoming production of La bohème and will feature introductory remarks by Glimmerglass Artistic and General Director Rob Ainsley.
The free films come with a suggested donation and will be screened at 7 p.m. in the museum’s auditorium.
Light concessions will be available. Captions for the hearing impaired are available for most films. Audience members may request captions upon admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org or call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 for more information.
Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, Jan. 19, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
