Market in Morris to open Thursday
MORRIS — The Morris Farmers’ Market will start its 16th season Thursday, May 25, with hours of operation from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
According to a media release, the market will be in the pavilion behind the firehouse on Main Street in Morris.
Vendor offerings will include honey and maple products, baked goods, seasonal produce, crafts, woolen items, eggs, soaps, and meats.
Farmers Market Nutrition Program and Fresh Connect coupons are accepted by some vendors.
New vendors are welcome.
Call 607-263-5203 for more information.
Word Thursdays to meet in-person
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held in-person and on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 25.
According to a media release, the program will feature Bright Hill co-founder Bertha Rogers and retired NYC teacher Richard Levine. They will each read from and discuss their works.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Bright Hill Press is at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Cell phone texting to be demonstrated
WALTON — A presentation on texting using an Android cell phone will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. at the William B. Ogden Free Library at 42 Gardiner Place in Walton.
According to a media release, retired SUNY Delhi help desk coordinator Deb Underwood will cover sending messages, responding to messages, adding photos and images such as gifs, voice texts and group messages.
Call 607-865-5929 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.