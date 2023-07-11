Church to sponsor sale of baked goods
HARTWICK SEMINARY — A bake sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Evangelical Lutheran Church at 463 State Route 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
Program to be held on Rev. war soldier
HARTWICK — Otsego County Historical Association President and local historian Jan Bartow will present a program about James Parshall, a soldier in the American Revolution who is buried in Middlefield, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 13.
It will be held at Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick in conjunction with the organization’s annual meeting and election of officers that was postponed last month.
Call Carol Goodrich at 607-293-7950 for more information.
Fly-in breakfast set for Saturday
WESTVILLE — The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fly-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at Cooperstown-Westville Airport on state Route 166.
The all-you-can-eat meal will include pancakes, real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages. The price is $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.