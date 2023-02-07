Winter survival to be explored
FLY CREEK — The Otsego County Conservation Association Homeschool Nature Group will meet at the Parslow Road Conservation Area in Fly Creek from noon until 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10.
According to a media release, Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish will lead a program focused on how plants and animals survive in winter. While the program is specifically for home-school groups, anyone is welcome to join. The Homeschool Nature Group meets monthly on the second Friday during the school year.
Visit occainfo.org or call 607-547-4488 for more information.
Romantic comedy to be presented
SIDNEY — The 1952 American musical romantic comedy, “Singing in the Rain, will be presented in celebration of Valentine’s Day at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, along with the classic film presentation, complimentary popcorn and beverages will be provided for the suggested donation of $5.
Cancer group set to meet Sunday
SIDNEY — The Lighthouse Cancer Support Group will meet from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, for fellowship, sharing, prayer and music at East Guilford Presbyterian Church at the corner of state Route 8 and county Road 35, three miles north of Sidney at the blinking light.
According to organizers, anyone of any faith who has been diagnosed with any type of cancer at any time in their life is welcome to attend.
Meetings are held monthly on the second Sunday.
Call 607-563-7713 for more information.
Call for vendors issued for events
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Vendor applications are being accepted for the 42nd annual Friendship Craft Festival set for Saturday, June 10, in Spring Park; and the third annual Fall Craft Fair scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 7 at Cullen Pumpkin Farm at 587 Cullen Road.
Both events are sponsored by the Church of Christ Uniting in Richfield Springs.
Visit www.rschurch ofchristuniting.com or call Carla at 315-858-1451 for more information and vendor applications forms.
Farmers’ Market applicants wanted
COOPERSTOWN — Local farmers, artisans, crafters, and specialty food makers may apply to be a part of the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market for the May 2023 to April 2024 season.
According to a media release, vendors must be within a 50-mile radius of Cooperstown. Categories include agricultural (food and non-food), prepared food and crafted products. Vendors offering bread, ready-to-eat prepared foods and local grains are especially needed.
New applicants and new products will be juried to ensure quality and product diversity in the market. The vendor selection committee includes six full-time vendors, the market manager, and an Otsego 2000 board member.
Applications, due by noon March 1, are or will be provided online at cooperstownfarmersmarket.org, or by contacting Otsego 2000 Market Manager Karrie Larsson, at market@otsego2000.org, or 607-547-6195.
