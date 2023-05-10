Legion to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — A dine-in or takeout barbecued chicken dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
Full dinners will be $12; halves will be $7.
Town to collect tires, white goods
MIDDLEFIELD — A tire and white goods day will be held from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 13, at the Middlefield Highway Garage.
According to a media release, rimless tires, will be limited to 10 per person.
Tractor tires and appliances with Freon will not be allowed. After registering upon arrival, residents will be responsible for unloading and loading their items.
Book donations wanted for sale
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will host the first of two book collections from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 13, in preparation for its annual Summer Book Sale scheduled from June 24 to July 2. The second book collection will be Saturday, June 17.
According to a media release, donations may be dropped off at the Fair Street entrance to Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Used books in good condition, including paperback and hard cover fiction and nonfiction, children’s books, arts and crafts books, and cookbooks are welcome. Outdated travel guides, dictionaries, encyclopedias, or textbooks should not be included. DVD movies and CD audiobooks are acceptable. VHS and cassette tapes are not.
FoVL reserves the right to reject materials considered to be damaged or in exceptionally poor condition.
Center for events opening at WFD
WORCESTER — A grand opening and open house for the Worcester Fire Department’s Firehouse Event Center at 36 Church St. in Worcester will be held from 8 a.m. until noon Saturday, May 13. How it will be used will also be announced.
According to a media release, a ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. with Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, representatives from the Robinson-Broadhurst Foundation and fire district representatives.
The public is welcome to tour the facility and take photographs.
‘Sound of Music’ to be presented
SIDNEY — The 1965 American musical drama, “A Sound of Music,” will be shown at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
The event has a suggested donation of $5. Free popcorn will be served.
Young interpreter sought by museum
COOPERSTOWN — Applications, including a 400 to 800 word essay, will continue to be accepted for the summer Young Interpreter Apprenticeship Program at The Farmers’ Museum until May 20.
According to a media release, Young Interpreters will work one day a week for eight weeks from late June to late August.
Applicants must be in the 12 to 14 age range as of May 1.
Visit farmersmuseum.org/young-interpreters to apply.
Contact Patrick MacGregor at 607-547-1527 or p.macgregor@ farmersmuseum.org for more information.
