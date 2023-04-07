Museum to begin Food for Thought
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum’s Food for Thought lunch and lecture series will begin at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
According to a media release, the first program will feature Associate Curator Ann Cannon who will give a tour of the exhibit, Imprinted: The American Painter-Etcher Movement. The American Painter-Etcher Movement, also known as the Etching Revival, sought to re-establish public appreciation for etching and counter the popular view — pervasive by the mid-19th century — that engraving was solely a way to make affordable reproductions of artwork.
On Wednesday, April 26, artist Ashley Norwood Cooper will present a tour of her exhibit, Swarm, that explores the creative lives of women, awkwardness of family relationships, and unpredictability of the natural world.
There will also be Food for Thought presentations on May 10, June 7, and Nov. 1. In May, Exhibitions Director Chris Rossi will provide a behind-the-scenes-look at how an exhibit comes together at Fenimore Art Museum.
Tickets are $25 for members or $30. Tickets are to be reserved online through Eventbrite.com.
Call 607-547-1510 or visit the online calendar at FenimoreArt.org for more information.
