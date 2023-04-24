Word Thursdays to be broadcast
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27.
According to a media release, the program will feature poet Phil Memmer and creative writer Hazel Simmons-McDonald.
Memmer is executive director of the YMCA of Central New York’s Arts Branch, where he founded the Downtown Writers Center in 2001. Simmons-McDonalds is a Saint Lucian who has lived and worked in academia in Barbados for more than 30 years. Now retired, she devotes time to creative writing that includes poetry and prize-winning short fiction.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Event to focus on healthy children
NORWICH — A “YMCA Family Healthy Kids Day” will be held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at the Family YMCA at 68 N. Broad St. in Norwich. The event will also feature a Chenango County Community Baby Shower.
According to a media release, agency representatives, and vendors will be available to answer questions about pregnancy, birth, breastfeeding, and baby safety. The free event for expectant parents and parents of children in their first 12 months, will include games and raffles and door prizes.
Call the Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network at 607-772-0517 for more information.
