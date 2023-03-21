Plans for library to be presented
STAMFORD — The Stamford Library Board of Trustees has scheduled public information meetings at the Village Hall at 84 Main St. in Stamford. Both meetings will focus on a proposed new library building for the village.
The first meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 23. The second one will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
At both meetings, library architect Paul Mays will present his preliminary plans for the building along with goals for its use. The board will entertain suggestions from the public.
Supervised activities with refreshments for children will be provided during both meetings at the library at 117 Main St.
Lenten Supper set for Saturday
OTEGO — A donation Lenten Soup Supper will be held from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at the United Methodist Church at 10 Church St. in Otego.
According to a media release, the dine-in only event will include chili, cream of broccoli, minestrone and vegetable beef soups, rolls, dessert and beverage.
Proceeds will be used to support mission projects.
Church to provide lunchtime fare
GILBERTSVILLE — A variety of soups and sandwiches with cake will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in New Fellowship Hall at the Baptist Church on Commercial St. in Gilbertsville.
Holistic fair to be held in Sidney
SIDNEY — A “New Day” holistic fair featuring more than a dozen vendors and a door prize and raffle table will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Club 55 at 55 Union St. in Sidney.
The event will include psychic mediums, tarot card readers as well as practitioners of mind and body wellness.
Admission is $5 per person for those 12 and older. Those 12 and younger may attend for free.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/yrnkferd for more information.
Clinic for rabies set in Guilford
GUILFORD — The Chenango County Department of Public Health will sponsor a rabies clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the Guilford Highway Department.
A $5 donation per animal is suggested.
Visit http://health.ny.gove/go2clinic to complete the required registration.
Call 607-337-1673 or visit www.co.chenango.ny.us for more information.
Online sharing set by Al-Anon
Al-Anon groups in the counties of Chenango, Delaware and Otsego will host a period of online sharing featuring Al-Anon conference-approved literature from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 25.
According to a media release, concerned friends and family members of individuals with alcohol use disorders, as well as interested bystanders, are welcome to participate.
The game “Wheel of Quotations” will be played and stories and experiences shared by the group, including what in Al-Anon’s literature was the most helpful to them.
Call Susan Andrus at 607-353-9343 for the access information to join the program on Zoom.
Information about Al-Anon, a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking, is available at www.al-anon.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.