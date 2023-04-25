Career Night series set to end
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — A Career Night from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, will feature food service and hospitality careers. It will be the final program in a series that began in February.
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. A question-and-answer period will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfieldzone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Ham dinner to be served at church
SCHENEVUS — A dine-in, takeout, or local delivery ham dinner will be served from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Schenevus United Methodist Church at 66 Main St. in Schenevus.
Ham, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce, cabbage salad, rolls and homemade pies will be available by donation.
Call 607-638-5525 for local delivery.
Chili fundraiser to be at Grange
PIERSTOWN — A chili supper will be sponsored by the Pierstown Grange from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday April 28. The $9 dine-in or takeout meal will include meat or vegetarian chili, cornbread, tossed salad, cake, and a beverage.
Pierstown Grange is at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-237-2930 or 607-437-4656 for more information.
Historians day set on education
SCHENEVUS — The Otsego County Historical Association and Maryland Historical Society will present “Partners in Preservation” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at AMVETS Hall at 25 Main St. in Schenevus.
According to a media release, the seventh annual event will bring historians together from Otsego County’s villages and towns as well DAR chapters and groups like Friends of Swart-Wilcox. This year’s theme is education.
The event is free and open to the public. A light lunch will be available.
Call Carol Goodrich at 607-293-7950 for more information.
Church to sponsor Saturday dinner
NORTH FRANKLIN — A dine-in or takeout roast beef dinner will be served from 4 to 6:20 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Aldrich Baptist Church on state Route 28 South in North Franklin.
The dinner will be $15 for adults and $7 for children ages 5 to 12. Children younger than 5 may eat for free.
Oxford to have Arbor Day event
OXFORD — The Oxford Village Tree Board will host its 13th “Tree City USA” and Arbor Day celebration from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, in the Lafayette Park bandstand in Oxford. Fraser fir and flowering shrub seedlings will be given away as part of the celebration.
The board encourages families and individuals to have planting celebrations of their own on or around Arbor Day which this year is Friday, April 28.
Visit www.treeboard.oxfordny.com for more information.
