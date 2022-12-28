Area Retreat to host New Year’s event
BOVINA — What is being described as an alternative New Year’s celebration will be hosted over the weekend at Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat and Saint Herman of Alaska Orthodox Church in Bovina by Father James Krueger and his wife, Matushka Maureen.
According to a media release, for those looking for a quiet and prayerful way to enter the new year, Cloud-Bearing Mountain Christian Retreat’s New Year’s program is being presented as an available option.
The program will begin at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, with two 30-minute periods of silent prayer. A sung liturgy for healing and peace will begin at 10:30 p.m. A reception will follow.
Overnight accommodations are available upon request. Guests are welcome to stay for the regular Sunday Divine Liturgy on Sunday, Jan. 1, followed by a New Year’s Day brunch.
The center will also host a New Year’s Day open house from noon until 3:30 p.m. Visitors are welcome to stop in for food and beverages and tour the church and retreat center.
Cloud-Bearing Mountain is at 1714 Mountain Brook Road in Bovina.
Call 607-326-0052 or visit www.cbmountain.org for more information.
Grange membership continues to grow
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange in Gilbertsville welcomed three new members at its last meeting. They include Taryn Herbert and also Richard and Nancy Morley who are former members of the Norwich Township Grange.
Also at the last meeting, reports were given by Anna Ritchey and Marlene Brooks on pie sales during Thanksgiving and the public pancake breakfast. A gift of $100 was approved for Helios Care for its work in home care in the area.
It was reported that nearly 70 guests attended breakfast with Santa. Grange members also caroled and completed assigned shifts attending the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign in Sidney.
The next community event scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at New Life Fellowship Hall on Commercial Street, will be a bag lunch followed by bingo at noon. Attendees are asked to bring $1 toward bingo prizes. The Grange will be provide beverages and dessert.
The Grange’s next business meeting will be at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. Norm and Anna Ritchey, Cathy Galley and Lynne Porter will serve as the fellowship committee.
