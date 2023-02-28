March dinner set with Irish in mind
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its Community Dinner in celebration of St Patrick’s Day with homemade Irish stew, Irish soda bread and Irish- themed desserts from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 2.
The monthly dine-in or takeout dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
Career Nights set at Community Ctr.
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The second in a series of Career Nights will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, March 3, at Richfield Springs Community Center at 6 Ann St. in Richfield Springs, and will focus on education.
Additional Career Nights will be held as follows:
Friday, March 10: law enforcement and firefighting
Friday, March 17: banking and finance
Friday, March 31: agriculture and livestock
Friday, April 14: professional laborer
Friday, April 28: food service and hospitality
Area junior-senior high school students are encouraged to attend. Parents and guardians are also welcome.
Light refreshments will be served. Question-and-answer periods will follow.
Contact Zone youth program directors at tonya@richfield zone.org or rick@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.