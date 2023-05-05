Artisan vendors sought for event
CHARLOTTEVILLE — Vendors of food product and arts and crafts are wanted for a market to be held during Charlotteville Community Day on Aug. 5.
According to a media release, the day will feature the Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market on the grounds of the Charlotteville Schoolhouse. There will also be live music, coffee roasting demonstrations, a local history walk, lawn sales and food trucks.
Email csrc641@gmailcom for more information.
