Dinner to feature corned beef, ham
HARTWICK SEMINARY — A corned beef or ham dinner will be served from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 17, at Hartwick Fire Department Company 2, at 4877 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
The dine-in or takeout meals will be $15 for adults and $10 for children. Call 607-547-8091 on Friday to place orders.
Vendors to be at Strawberry Hall
WORCESTER — Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market will have vendors at Worcester-Schenevus Library’s Strawberry Hall venue at 174 Main St. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 18.
Included will be baked goods, cheeses, microgreens, spices, jams, jellies, crafts, art, Tupperware, and body care products.
AJ’s Smokin’ BBQ will also have its food truck parked out front.
Vendors interested in having a table may call Josh at 719-246-5593.
Call 607-397-7309 or visit www.worcesterfreelibrary.org for more information.
