Writing exercise set for seniors
LAKE DELAWARE — A “100 Years Ago Today” exercise will be held at Our Place at St. James Church at 55 Lake Delaware Drive at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 29.
According to a media release, theater director Laura Josepher of Andes will provide historical newspaper articles that participants will use to write their own short stories.
Our Place, open from noon to 2:30 p.m. every Wednesday, offers a healthy meal and activities for area older adults.
Call Director Laurie McIntosh at 607-427-0840 for more information.
Art, nature feeds man’s imagination
SHERBURNE — Bernie Freytag will share his insights into nature, art and the imagination at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at Rogers Center in Sherburne.
According to a media release, first as a career graphic designer and later as an illustrator and writer, Freytag notes that he has always loved all aspects of the arts. He has had four books published, one of which “Find Wonder in the Ordinary: A Kid’s Book for Adults” won a Feathered Quill book award. Copies of Freyag’s books, coloring books, and prints will be available for purchase at Thursday’s program.
Freytag’s presentation is part of the monthly Three Things Thursday series underway at Rogers Center. Presentations are designed for participants to leave having learned three new things.
The program is $5 for members or $7.
Call 607- 674-4733 or email ellen@friendsof rogers.org for more information and to register.
Talk on mushrooms to be presented
HARTWICK — An open forum focused on foraging and growing mushrooms will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick.
According to a media release, mushrooms can be grown at home or safely found in local forests. They are used for their nutritional and culinary value.
Church sponsoring garage sale day
SHARON SPRINGS — The Sharon Springs Methodist Church will sponsor its 32nd annual community-wide garage sale day Saturday, July 22, with sales beginning at 9 a.m.
According to a media release, sales will be held rain or shine and some may continue on Sunday.
Sale maps will be available at the church on U.S. Route 20 beginning at 8 a.m. There will be independent sales on the church lawn and a church sponsored sale in Fellowship Hall.
Hot dogs, hamburgers, sausage with peppers and onions, chili, baked goods and beverages will also be available at the church.
Colored flags and number signs will mark each participating sale.
Call Donna Barlow at 518-284-2675 or email her at donnab73@nycap.rr.com for more information.
Program to feature escape by POW
EAST MEREDITH — Fred Holcomb’s experiences as a Korean War prisoner will be told by Gary Manning and Bill Simons in “Still Standing” at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20, by the Meredith Historical Society in the former Charlotte Valley Presbyterian Church at 10044 Elk Creek Road in East Meredith.
According to a media release, Holcomb grew up in Meredith and graduated from Delaware Academy in 1948. In 1949, he enlisted in the Marines. After boot camp at Parris Island, he graduated from the Motor Transport School at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and volunteered for duty with the 1st Marine Division on the West Coast. The Korean War began June 25, 1950. On Sept. 15, 1950, Holcomb participated in an amphibious assault at Inchon.
A little more than two months later, on Nov. 28, 1950, his truck was ambushed near the Chosin Reservoir. He was subsequently captured by the Chinese and held captive until he escaped May 25, 1951.
In 2020, Manning’s interview with Holcomb and recording of the oral history of his capture, survival, and escape made its way into a manuscript by Manning on which Thursday’s program is based and that carries the same title, “Still Standing.”
In a news story about the book written by Sarah Eames and published in The Daily Star on Oct. 31, 2020, Eames wrote, “Holcomb, who had long been hesitant to share his story with anyone else, detailed his experiences to Manning through more than 15 hours on the phone. Over the course of three months, Manning painstakingly documented his fellow Marine’s greatest war story, compiling a 76–page manuscript. In it are Holcomb’s own words, describing his capture and imprisonment by Chinese soldiers in North Korea.”
Admission is free. Refreshments will be served.
Call 607-746-8083 for more information.
