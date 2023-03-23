Area college set to teach swimming
SUNY DELHI — In-person registration for swimming lessons will be held from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 25, at SUNY Delhi in the lobby next to the pool in Kunsela Hall.
Lessons are scheduled to begin Tuesday, March 28 and Saturday, April 1. Tuesday’s lessons will be from 4 to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s will be from 10 a.m. until noon.
Classes include Red Cross Levels I through IV, infant/toddler/preschoolers, adult and diving.
Visit DelhiBroncos.com, Bronco Connect, or call 607-746-4263 for more information and registration forms.
Electric vehicles to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — “The Future of Transportation in Otsego County: Trends, Incentives, Challenges, Resiliency” will be discussed from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30, in the Village Hall ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown
According to a media release, the presentation will be hosted by the town of Middlefield’s Climate Smart Communities Task Force and Otsego County Conservation Association. It represents a collaboration with the Mohawk Valley Economic District’s Clean Energy Community program, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, and New York State Electric and Gas, a subsidiary of Avangrid.
Representatives will address rebates and incentives for electric vehicles, plans for increasing the number of EV chargers in the region, and provide tools to help individuals and municipalities decide which EV is right for them.
All are welcome to attend in-person or virtually on Zoom.
The required registration may be completed at
https://tinyurl.com/4kp p2rpy.
Call OCCA at 607-547-4488 for more information.
