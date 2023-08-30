Church to host ‘Sundae Sunday’
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will host a “Sundae Sunday” on Sept. 3. The event will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. or until the ice cream runs out.
According to a media release, all members of the greater Laurens community are invited to join the congregation for a late summer treat, fellowship and conversation.
Parking is available in the front of the church or in the rear lot.
Meals to be free for school year
A number of area school districts will not charge for meals served to students during the 2023-24 school year.
According to media releases, districts amended their meal policies for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program to allow for all children at all schools/sites to be served free meals.
All centralized districts, the schools include Charlotte Valley in Davenport, Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Sidney and Unatego and the Robert W. Harrold BOCES campus in Sidney Center.
Children’s Choir forming for fall
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Children’s Choir is accepting participants for its autumn session.
According to a media release, the fall program, scheduled to begin Friday, Sept. 15, is open to children ages 7 to 12.
Classic pop and rock & roll songs will be taught along with holiday selections. Members will also be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for performances. There will also be opportunities for members to sing solos and play percussion instruments.
Rehearsals will take place at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown from 3 to 4 p.m. every Friday from Sept. 15 to Nov. 3, with performances to follow.
There is a $110 fee per participant.
Email Cooperstown Children’s Choir at CooperstownChildrensChoir@gmail.com, visit www.CooperstownChildrensChoir.com or call Dana LaCroix at 607- 304-1359 for more information and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.