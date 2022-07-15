Entertainer to perform at Unadilla Library
Nels Ross, variety entertainer, will perform from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 28, at the Unadilla Public Library at 193 Main Street in Unadilla.
Ross “entertains and uplifts people,” a media release said. As a variety entertainer and comedy juggler, “he thrills audiences with flying objects and hilarious humor, all “in jest’ or in fun.
Sailing club offers classes
The Otsego Sailing Club is offering two more weeks of Sailing Camp for 6 to 10-year-old children on Lake Otsego this summer.
There are still some openings for camps beginning July 18 and August 1, according to a media release. The camp includes sailing in Opti boats, designed for that age group, and camp activities on land, and is staffed by certified teachers.
The camp runs from 1 to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. To register, or for more information, visit www.otsegosailingclub.com.
‘Cutest baby’ contest scheduled
The Otsego County Fair Baby and Toddler Contest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6 beginning at noon at the Grange Building at the fair in Morris.
Entries may be made the day of judging until 11:30 a.m. Pre registration is encouraged by mailing to Anna Ritchey, 755 Co Hwy 2, Unadilla, NY 13849 with entry fee of $2 by July 28. Entries may be left at the Fair Entry Clerk office during office hours.
Judging will be based on how friendly (personality) the infant baby or toddler is, smile and dress or outfit.
There will be six classes for girls and six classes for boys from birth to 4 years old. Ribbons for first, second and third place in each age group will be presented and all other contestants will receive a participation ribbon. The best overall girl and boy will each receive a $25 cash award donated by the Otsego County Pomona Grange.
Entries forms are available on the Otsego County Fair website. For more information call 607-563-1104.
Rabies vaccinations scheduled
Delaware County Public Health will hold a free rabies vaccination clinic for dogs, cats and ferrets from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2 at the Walton Town Garage at 25091 State Route 10 in Walton.
The law requires all cats and dogs to be vaccinated against rabies. Cats and dogs can get their first rabies vaccine at three months of age. Pet owners should take previous vaccination records to verify if a pet is eligible for three-year coverage. Dogs must be on leashes and under control. Cats and ferrets should be in carrying cases.
For more information, call 607-832-5200 or visit www.delawarecountypublichealth.com
