Band and caller set for dance
FLY CREEK — Otsego Dance Society will sponsor a contra dance Friday, June 2, at Cornfield Hall in Fly Creek. Music will be by Contrasonics and Peter Blue will be the caller.
According to a media release, Contrasonics is a local band with a new name. Its members are fiddlers Erik House and John Potocnik and Kathy Shimberg on piano and keyboard. They’ve been playing area contradances for more than 50 years.
Blue is a musician, caller, and organizer of the Pine Lake dances at Hartwick College.
Contra dancing is described as a lively style of dance done to live music. No experience is needed since the caller teaches each dance. Beginners who arrive at 7:15 p.m. will receive a short introduction to some basic steps.
Dancing will begin at 7:30 p.m. and continue until 10:30 with a short break for refreshments.
There is a suggested donation of $10 for adults, $5 for students and teenagers and free for children 12 and younger, with a maximum per family of $25.
Cornfield Hall is at 655 County Route 26 in Fly Creek.
Call 607-965-8232, 607-547-8164, or visit www.otsegodancesociety.weebly.com for more information.
‘Romeo and Juliet’ to be discussed
COOPERSTOWN — The second program in The Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival’s Talking Opera series will take place at Fenimore Art Museum at 7 p.m. Friday, June 2.
Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri will discuss
“Romeo and Juliet,” composed by Charles Gounod with a libretto by Jules Barbier and Michael Carre.
Performances are scheduled to begin at Glimmerglass Festival on Saturday, July 15.
The museum’s doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The building is fully accessible.
Refreshments will be served following the program which is free and open to the public.
Visit www.glimmerglass guild.org for more information.
Yard Sale Day to cover village
COOPERSTOWN — A Community Yard Sale will be sponsored from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, throughout Cooperstown by the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.
According to a media release, sales are scheduled at 34 locations. Maps are available online at coopyard sales.com and facebook.com/CooperstownYardSales. Paper copies will be available at the Cooperstown Chamber Visitor Center at 31 Chestnut St. and the Pioneer Park information kiosk as well as at individual sales.
Call the Chamber at 607-547-9983 for more information.
