OCHA to have annual meeting
HARTWICK — The Otsego County Historical Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 8, at Kinney Memorial Library in Hartwick.
According to a media release, a show and tell time will be followed by the annual meeting which will include a review of the group’s mission and election of officers.
The public is welcome to attend and bring items to share of interest or that need identifying.
Light refreshments will be served.
Poet laureates to be welcomed
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 8.
According to a media release, Georgia Popoff and Antoinette Brim
will be the featured guests.
Popoff is a writer, educator, arts-in-education specialist and YMCA workshop coordinator of the Downtown Writers Center in Syracuse. She was recently named poet laureate of Onondaga County, has authored and co-authored a number of books and published four poetry collections. An excerpt from her book-in-progress “Living with Haints,” won a national award. She also teaches poetry and creative nonfiction.
Brim, a speaker, educator, editor and consultant, is Connecticut’s eighth state poet laureate and the author of three full-length poetry collections. Her poetry has appeared in journals, magazines, textbooks and anthologies. She has also published critical work, most notably essays.
Brim is also an English professor at Capital Community College in Hartford, Connecticut.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Bright Hill Press is at 94 Church St. in Treadwell.
Email info@brighthillpress.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
OCCA to gather in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — Tickets are available for “Mohican Meet and Mingle” to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, June 9, at Mohican Farm at 7207 State Route 80 in Springfield.
According to a media release, sponsored by Otsego County Conservation Association, board members and staff will talk about the organization’s projects and initiatives in clean energy, environmental education, planning and conservation.
The Conservationist of the Year award will be presented to Milford Central School teacher Kim Burkhart for her work with the “Trout in the Classroom” program that promote environmental stewardship.
Tickets are $25 and may be reserved at occainfo.org or by calling 607-547-4488.
Walton rallying to help man in need
WALTON — A spaghetti dinner and raffle fundraiser for John Culligan will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at Castle on the Delaware at 139 Stockton Ave. in Walton.
According to a media release, Culligan, an Amy veteran, is rebuilding his life after losing his home in a recent fire.
The event will include live music, raffles and a 50/50 drawing.
