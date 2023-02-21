FCHS to sponsor mid-week potluck
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Historical Society invites all to its pot luck dinner and show-and-tell program at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Fly Creek United Methodist Church.
Those who plan to attend are asked to bring food to share, their own table service and items for the program, especially those that might be historic significance.
Donation breakfast to be held Sunday
SCHENEVUS — Members of AMVETS Post 2752 on Main Street in Schenevus will sponsor a donation dine-in or takeout breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
The menu will include pancakes, French toast, eggs, bacon, sausage, juice and coffee.
Discussion to focus on Ukrainians in CNY
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will welcome Kathy DeLacy at its next Sunday Speaker Series program at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26.
According to a media release, DeLacy is affiliated with The Center in Utica which has undertaken a program for Ukrainian humanitarian parolees.
DeLacy will talk about her work leading a team charged with helping Ukrainians flourish and succeed in Central New York. Many have come to the area through the Uniting for Ukraine program with private sponsors, yet need support accessing services, learning English, and finding jobs.
DeLacy recently returned to Central New York after more than 25 years working on international projects. She and her family lived in the Hamilton area when she was in high school.
DeLacy earned her undergraduate degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University and master’s degree from The Fletcher School at Tufts. She returned from Papua New Guinea in March of 2020 because of COVID protocols and was preparing to return to the Pacific when she heard of job opportunities at The Center.
Previously DeLacy was The Center’s Immigrant Community Navigator for the Office for New Americans.
Since 1979, The Center has reportedly helped individuals from more than 35 countries resettle in Utica, and continuously works to stabilize the population and the economy.
The program will be in the upstairs ballroom of the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
