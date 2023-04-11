Word Thursdays to be broadcast
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will broadcast on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
According to a media release, the program will feature Caribbean poet Celia Sorhaindo and Virginia Archer, the pen name of Jean Mederick, a resident of St. Lucia, who also paints.
There is a suggested donation of $3, except for students, who may participate for free.
Email info@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Gardening to be addressed at event
MILFORD — Otsego Master Gardener Volunteers will host a series of Spring Garden Day events and workshops at the 2023 Earth Fest scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Milford Central School.
According to a media release, Master Gardeners will provide gardening activities for children, as well as information on the best gardening practices and the environment to support their Gardening for the Greater Good theme.
Four free workshops focused on vegetable gardening, butterfly gardens, deer damage and the Oneonta Community Garden will be held.
Workshop descriptions are posted at cceschoharie-otsego.org/events.
Registration for the workshops is available at occainfo.org/earth-festival/.
Pomona Grange to meet Saturday
GILBERTSVILLE — Otsego County Pomona Grange will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, with Butternut Valley Grange in Gilbertsville. A dish to pass lunch will follow at noon.
Future Farmers of America District 4 President Ellie Tarrants will address district projects and goals and suggest ways that FFA and Granges can work collaboratively. Tarrants is a senior at Delaware Academy.
Career journalist to share his life
COOPERSTOWN — Lewis M. Simons will discuss his book “To Tell the Truth: My Life as a Foreign Correspondent” at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16, in the third floor ballroom of the Village Hall at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Simons, a Pulitzer Prize-winning correspondent on foreign affairs, will talk about his experiences spanning 50 years in journalism.
He began his career as a foreign correspondent in 1967, at the height of the Vietnam War. Since then, he has reported on some of what are reported to be the most far-reaching developments in politics, economics, civil unrest, and social conditions throughout much of the world.
As further stated in the release, in 1986, Simons and two colleagues from the San Jose Mercury News won the Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for exposing the Marcos family’s theft of billions from the Philippines.
His op-ed and analytical articles have appeared in news publications and online media, and he has made appearances on six commercial broadcast television networks in America and the UK.
Sunday’s talk represents the final program in the Sunday Speaker
Series sponsored by Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown.
