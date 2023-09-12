Tales to be told at area cemetery
OTEGO — A guided walk in Otego’s Evergreen Cemetery is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
According to a media release, sponsored by the Otego Historical Society, the event, “Otego Voices From the Grave,” will feature stories about a selection of cemetery occupants portrayed by seven local reenactors.
Tickets will go on sale at 7 p.m. Saturday at UCC Church at 290 Main St. in Otego. Prices are $7 for adults, $5 for those age 6 to 18 and children younger than 6 may participate for free.
Cider, coffee, tea and doughnuts will be available at the end of the walk.
Association plans meeting and social
SIDNEY — The annual meeting and ice cream social of the Youngs Community Association will be held rain or shine at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the old one-room schoolhouse in the town of Sidney, halfway between Sidney and Sidney Center.
According to a media release, the schoolhouse will be open and plans for its future will be discussed.
The ice cream will be free and donations for the restoration of the 153-year-old schoolhouse will be accepted.
Call 607-369-7283 for more information.
Sunday ‘Float’ set at Butternut Creek
GILBERTSVILLE — The Butternut Valley Alliance and Otsego County Conservation Association will sponsor a Butternut Creek Fun Float from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17.
According to a media release, participants are to meet at 100 Spring St. in Gilbertsville. Canoes will be available. Personal kayaks, canoes or paddle boards may also be brought.
Visit www.occainfo.org/calendar/butternut-creek-fun-float for more information and to register.
Pancake breakfast to have bake sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — An all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
There will also be a 50/50 raffle and the Sharon Springs High School Clay Target League will sponsor a sale of baked goods.
Charlotteville Schoolhouse is at the corner of Baptist Church Road and Charlotte Valley Road.
Visit www.facebook.com/charlottevilleschoolhouse for more information.
