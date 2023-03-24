Funds earmarked for students of ag
BOVINA — The Livestock Foundation will offer one or more $1,000 scholarships to 2023 Delaware County high school graduates with acceptance to a college or university where they will pursue a career in agriculture.
Students must fill out an application form at livestockfoundation.org/agriculture-scholarship and email a 500-word essay to info@livestockfoundation.org that answers the question, “Why have you chosen to pursue a career in agriculture?” The area of agriculture that students plan to study and why it is important to local farming should be included.
Applications will be made available March 31, and are due no later than May 31. Awards will be announced by June 15.
Email info@livestockfoundation.org for more information.
Program needs two teen participants
The Susquehanna chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club is seeking two teenagers to participate in a teen program of their choice this summer in the Adirondack Mountain wilderness of upstate New York.
All costs, except transportation to and from the camp, will be covered by a scholarship program created in memory of Dr. Currie Marr, a longtime chapter member and former biology professor at SUNY Oneonta.
Participants must reside within Otsego or Delaware counties and meet any additional requirements for the ADK workshops.
Program offerings and requirements may be viewed at https://adk.org/youth-teen-programs/
Interested teens should complete the application found at https://tinyurl.com/57ev5nww.
Chamber run/walk registration open
DELHI — The Greater Delhi Area Chamber of Commerce’s 27th annual Delhi Bridge 5K Run/Walk will be held on Saturday, June 3, with a 9 a.m. start time.
According to organizers, race registration is open at visitdelhiny.com. Preregistration is $25 for adults and $15 for those 18 and younger and includes a long-sleeved T-shirt. T-shirts cannot be guaranteed for those who register after May 21.
The race will begin and end in Hoyt Park by the Little Delaware River in the center of the village of Delhi. An awards ceremony will be held immediately following the race in the park.
Proceeds will benefit scholarships for two graduating Delaware County seniors as well as a local charity or school club of their choice. Find the Delhi Bridge Run’s Facebook page for more information on the scholarship application. The deadline to apply is May 5.
Interested race sponsors will find sponsor information at visitny.com. Any sponsor donating $100 or more will receive one free race registration.
Contact Sarah Poole at 781-710-1124 or delhibridgerun@gmail.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.