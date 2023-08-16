Artist to bring blues into future
ROXBURY — Roxbury Arts Group will host a performance by blues artist Buffalo Nichols at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at Roxbury Arts Center.
According to a media release, heralded as a trailblazer, Nichols has devoted his career to the mission of bringing the blues of the past into the future, infusing it with rich Black stories and cultural heritage, while experimenting with the versatility of modern production.
The guitarist, songwriter and singer claims to have found the allure of the blues captivating since his early days with a guitar. He honed his skills in a Baptist church and local bars in Milwaukee before going on a musical journey through West Africa and Europe. That creative expedition became the catalyst for uncovering the answer to his lifelong question — how can the blues evolve while staying true to its origins?
Tickets are available online along with more information at www.roxburyartsgroup.org. Advance tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for older adults. Individuals 16 and younger may attend for free. If purchased at the door, tickets will be $29.
Iroquois history to be recreated
COOPERSTOWN — A presentation of Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) history and traditional social dance performances will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, in the Lucy B. Hamilton Amphitheater behind Fenimore Art Museum.
Starting with a tour of Otsego: A Meeting Place at 2 p.m., the presentation will begin at 3 p.m. when Mohawk scholar Darren Bonaparte shares recreated wampum belts and provides insight into the agreements memorialized by them. At 4 p.m., Chris Thomas and Friends (Onondaga) will lead a participatory series of traditional social dances.
Crafters will also be there displaying their works available for purchase from 2 to 5 p.m.
Although the event is free, regular museum admission will apply if entering Fenimore Art Museum.
Grange to sponsor chicken barbecue
PIERSTOWN — Pierstown Grange will sponsor its annual dine-in or takeout chicken barbecue Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
Dinners will include a half chicken, macaroni salad, coleslaw, corn on the cob, roll and cupcake for $14. Half chickens only will be available for $9 each.
Proceeds will benefit the Grange Hall Improvement Fund.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
Fly-in breakfast set for Saturday
WESTVILLE — The Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department will sponsor a fly-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at Cooperstown-Westville Airport at 866 State Route 166.
The all-you-can-eat meal will include pancakes, real maple syrup, eggs, sausage and beverages. The price is $9 for adults and $6 for children younger than 12.
