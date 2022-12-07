Grange members to hear reports
GILBERTSVILLE — Butternut Valley Grange will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at the Grange Hall at 7 Bloom St. in Gilbertsville.
Reports will be given on the meal service and the Paint and Dip party and community pancake breakfast hosted by the Grange. Seasonal activities will also be addressed.
New members will receive the obligation ceremony.
The social committee for the evening will include Valerie Haynes and Donna Dvoracek.
During November’s meeting, Roger Halbert reported that three positions adopted by the local Grange during the last year had been approved by Otsego Pomona Grange and were recently adopted by the delegate body at the State Grange Convention in Auburn. They include support for continuation of nine justices on the Supreme Court of the United States, support of the Fair Play Ambulance Recovery Act to allow volunteer emergency services the opportunity to bill insurance for their work and support in keeping the thresh hold to 60 hours for overtime for agricultural laborers in NYS. The positions, originally promoted by Butternut Valley Grange, will be part of NYS Grange policy in 2023.
Anna Ritchey reported that the BV Grange tied for second place in 2022 community service endeavors announced at the State Convention. She also shared that about 200 trick-or-treaters were greeted on the Grange Hall steps during local Halloween festivities.
Speaker to address residential trees
ANDES — The Andes Garden Club and Catskill Forest Association will present “All About Trees” from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the Andes Public Library at 242 Main St. in Andes.
CFA Director of Forest Services Ryan Trapani will talk about the health and maintenance of residential trees.
Trapani will also be available to answer questions.
