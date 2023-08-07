Word Thursdays to be ‘special’
TREADWELL — A special edition of Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10.
According to a media release, featured will be Moni Basu and Jan Winburn along with three writers in the University of Georgia MFA program, Colin Donohue, Joey Cummings and Karen Andes, who will read micro-essays from their study of poetry and its capacity to elevate prose. A discussion will follow focused on the writer-editor relationship led by Basu and Winburn
Email info@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
Legion to sponsor chicken barbecue
LAURENS — A chicken barbecue will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the American Legion at 11 Main St. in Laurens.
The cost will be $12 for a complete dinner or $7 for a half chicken.
