Outdoor rec group sets annual dinner
DELHI — The Catskill Mountain Club will have its first annual dinner in three years on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Bluestone Restaurant at the College Golf Course at Delhi at 85 Scotch Mountain Road in Delhi.
According to a media release, membership is not required to attend. A cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar will begin at 5 p.m.
A buffet dinner at 6 will feature chicken by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q, side dishes and a dessert bar.
Trail Challenge awards will be presented to those in attendance who have earned the All Trails, Catskills Grid/420 and Catskills 4 Seasons/140 in the last three years.
The dinner will also feature a silent auction of items donated by local businesses and club members.
Paul Misko will present “Packed for Adventure.” The program will include anecdotes found in the writings of John Burroughs and a display and explanation of the equipment, food and clothing used by Catskill hikers in the 1800s.
Tickets are $50 per person and are available at https://tinyurl.com/3zpk8jv9.
Founded in 2004, the CMC provides non-motorized outdoor recreational activities to its members, residents and visitors in the Catskills.
Contact John Sandman at 607-222-3318 or sandmajm@delhi.edu for more information about the dinner.
Visit catskillmountain
club.org for more information about the group.
