Show and Sale to close Friday
COOPERSTOWN — The Holiday Show and Sale at Cooperstown Art Association is scheduled to close Friday, Dec. 23. CAA will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Dec. 22 and 23.
After Friday, CAA will be closed to the public for gallery space renovations and to prepare for the annual Fenimore Quilt Club show which is scheduled for Feb. 4 through 19.
CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Funding available for youth projects
DELHI — The application deadline is Dec. 31, for the A. Lindsay and Olive B. O’Connor Foundation of Delhi’s grant program for 2023 focused on impacting Delaware County youths.
According to a media release, proposals should demonstrate a specific impact on youths leveraging as many other available resources as possible. The funding level should not exceed $1,000 but be more than $500.
All projects should be designed to be completed by Dec. 31, 2023.
Applications will be made by mail by contacting the Foundation office at 109 Sherwood Road in Delhi at 607-538-9248, or visit www.theoconnor foundtion.org for more information and to download the application.
Successful applications will be announced on March 31.
