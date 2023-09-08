Morris walking tour set
Otsego 2000 will offer a walking tour of the village of Morris at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The tour will be led by Dr. Cindy Falk, professor of material culture at the Cooperstown Graduate Program at SUNY Oneonta. According to a media release, she will talk about the founding of the village by French refugees, the role of the Morris family, and the village’s architecture which spans almost two centuries. Falk served as co-editor of Buildings & Landscapes: The Journal of the Vernacular Architecture Forum for five years and is the author of “Barns of New York: Rural Architecture of the Empire State.”
The cost of the walking tour, “More than the County Fair: Walking Tour of the Village of Morris,” is $10. Register in advance at otsego2000.org or by calling 607-547-8881. Space is limited. After the walk, there will be a gathering at the pavilion in Guy Rathbun Park with representatives of the Butternut Valley Alliance, Morris Historical Society, and Otsego 2000.
The Otsego 2000 Historic Preservation Series will continue Sunday, Oct. 22 with a walking tour “Cooperstown as Frontier: Myths and Realities.”
According to the release, Otsego 2000 is a not-for-profit organization founded in 1981 to ensure the Otsego Lake region “remains a masterpiece of nature by protecting and supporting its environmental, scenic, cultural, historic, and agricultural resources and its economic well-being.” The group sponsors the Cooperstown Farmers’ Market, Otsego Outdoors, Glimmerglass Film Days, historic preservation initiatives and environmental stewardship.
Cooking workshop to be held
Hanford Mills Museum will opening up the workshop, “A Fall Farmhouse Meal with the Royal Bride: A Woodstove Cooking Workshop,” to the public, with limited registration.
The workshop will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
According to a media release, participants in the hands-on workshop will learn the basics of cooking with wood and sample locavore dining 1920s-style. Using seasonal ingredients, typical techniques common in the early 20th century (baking, stewing, steaming and stove-top cooking), and recipes from cookbooks in use in the 1920s, participants will use the Hanford House’s Royal Bride cookstove to prepare chicken, side-dishes, salad, bread and two desserts. When all is ready, they will eat the meal they have prepared in the Hanford House’s dining room.
The workshop is intended for ages 13 and older and will be limited to eight participants. The cost will be $55 for non-members and $45 for Hanford Mills Museum members. See hanfordmills.org, for membership information.
Workshop instructor Pamela Cooley has been cooking with wood for more than 30 years and demonstrates and gives workshops in the Hanford House Kitchen. She has also presented woodstove and open-hearth cooking classes at Genesee Country Village in Mumford and the Farmers’ Museum in Cooperstown. Later this year Cooley will lecture on and cook dishes from the First American Cookbook at Newlin Mills Museum in Pennsylvania. She is retired from the New York State Archives, the release said.
The deadline to register for the Cooking with the Royal Bride workshop at Hanford Mills is Wednesday, September 13. To register, email Ryan Jones at ryanj@hanfordmills.org, or call 607-278-5744.
Hanford Mills is at 51 County Highway 12 in East Meredith, at the intersection of Delaware County Routes 10 and 12, 10 miles from Oneonta, and 15 miles from Delhi.
Blood screening fundraiser set
The Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women Inc. (formerly BPW) will sponsor its annual AMBA scholarship fundraiser from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Elks Lodge at 104 River St. in Sidney.
The AMBA (Annual Multiphase Blood Analysis) Wellness Clinic offers a number of doctor-ordered blood tests for $42. Organizers said it is “an especially good value for persons with no, or limited-coverage, medical insurance.” Additional specialized testing is available for various prices.
Free refreshments will be offered.
The basic AMBA panel offers more than 30 blood tests including cholesterol, HDL, LDL and triglycerides. Tests are also available for thyroxin, prostate PSA, vitamin D -25, hemoglobin A1C, and there is a take-home colon rectal test. Separate fees are charged for each of the extra tests. Those attending must have a prescription from a doctor for all testing and the specialized tests require separate prescriptions. Those seeking testing should see a doctor to obtain these prior to the test date. A photo ID must be presented at the time of testing.
The sponsoring organization, Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women Inc., will charge a separate fee of $10 per participant for the service. Cash or checks made out to “Tri-County Chapter of NYSW Inc.” will be accepted. AMBA accepts checks or money orders only, made payable to AMBA, for the testing process. It does not accept cash.
Scholarship awards funded by the event are given annually to students in area schools.
Call 1-800-234-8888 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday and Friday to make a blood screening appointment. Callers will need to provide their doctor’s name and address when making the appointment.
The Tri-County Chapter of NYS Women Inc. is an organization formed by the merger of the Tri-Town Chapter and the Norwich Chapter. Membership is open to all and the organization advocates for education, workplace and pay equity, and lobbies for legislation important for women and families. The chapter meets monthly. For membership information or reservations call 607-967-4115.
