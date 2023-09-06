Chicken and Biscuit dinner to be held
LAURENS — The Laurens Masonic Lodge will hold their monthly Chicken and Biscuit Dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.
The Laurens Masonic Lodge is located at 7 Brook St. in Laurens. Both dine-in and take out meals will be available. Proceeds will be used to fund lodge functions such as college scholarships, community assistance, boy scouts, cub scouts and maintain the lodge for other groups in the community.
The cost will be $12 for adults and $7 for children. Dinner will consist of chicken and biscuits, mixed vegetables, mashed potatoes, cranberry jelly, bread and butter pickles, with sreawberries and ice cream for desert.
Last call for children’s choir
COOPERSTOWN — There are still a few spots left for The Cooperstown Children’s Choir Autumn session beginning at 3 pm on Friday, Sept. 15. The program is open to children aged 7 – 12.
According to a media release, participants will learn classic pop and rock and roll songs along with a few holiday selections and will be encouraged to help choreograph songs in preparation for the end of session performances. There will also be opportunities for kids to sing solos and play percussion instruments. The program will end with two to three public performances, times and locations TBA.
Fee for participation is $110 per participant. Rehearsals take place at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown, every Friday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. from Sept. 15 – Nov. 3 with performances to follow.
To register or for more information contact The Cooperstown Children’s Choir at CooperstownChildrensChoir@gmail.com, visit www.CooperstownChildrensChoir.com or contact Dana LaCroix at 607-304-1359.
Fall harvest to be focus of Festival
SHARON SPRINGS — The annual Sharon Springs Harvest Festival will be presented by the Sharon Springs Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 16 and 17.
According to a media release, the event has grown from a small, garlic festival more than 20 years ago to a full-fledged fall festival with music, demonstrations, food, tastings, activities, artisans and vendors.
This year’s event will focus on the season of harvest at local farms. They will be open with sunflowers, apples and pumpkins, all ripe for the picking.
Included in the musical entertainment will be Becca Frame and the Tall Boys, Turnover Mule, and Annie & The Hedonists.
Eric Jones from Food Network’s Outrageous Pumpkins television show will demonstrate his sculpting skills on Sunday.
Visit www.sharonspringsharvestfestival.com or www.facebook.com/ sharonspringsharvestfest for more information.
Fire Dept. to hold breakfast
COOPERSTOWN — Middlefield Volunteer Fire Department is set to hold a fly-in pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The breakfast will be held at the Cooperstown/Westville Airport on Route 166 in Cooperstown.
The price will be $9 for adults and $6 for children under the age of 12. All you can eat pancakes, eggs, real maple syrup, sausage and beverages will be available, according to a release from the fire department.
Church to host harvest dinner
UNADILLA — The First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main Street in Unadilla will be holding a Harvest Dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
The menu is set to include pork tenderloin with gravy, mashed potatoes, dressing, Johnson’s winter squash and homemade applesauce, and homemade apple or pumpkin pie for dessert.
Dinner tickets are $13. Sit down service will be available in the church fellowship hall as well as take out dinners. The church is handicapped accessible via the Church Street ramp. Proceeds from the supper will be used to support the church operations with a portion of the profit being donated to a local mission.
Holiday card artist revealed for 2023
FLY CREEK — The Fly Creek Fire Company has announced the artist for its 2023 Holiday Card fundraising campaign.
According to a media release, Maureen Heroux, known for her regional watercolor landscapes, has donated a work.
The Holiday Card campaign has been designed to feature one work donated by a local artist in Fly Creek, Cooperstown and beyond each year. This will be its second year.
Pre-order forms will be available online at flycreekfire.com.
Pre-ordered cards, as well as cards for purchase, will be available at the firehouse at 8011 County Road 26 in Fly Creek on Saturday, Sept. 9, starting at noon, following the parade and during the FCFC 75th anniversary picnic and celebration. Heroux’s original watercolor painting will also be sold at a silent auction that day.
Subsequent orders may be picked up at the firehouse by appointment.
Proceeds will benefit the Fly Creek Fire Company and community.
Meals to be free for all students
A number of area school districts will not charge for meals served to students during the 2023-24 school year.
According to media releases, the districts amended their meal policies for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program to allow for all children at all schools/sites to be served free meals.
All centralized, the schools include Charlotte Valley, Afton, Bainbridge-Guilford, Sidney and Unatego and the Robert W. Harrold BOCES campus in Sidney Center.
Literacy discussion set for Sept. 19
DELHI — On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Bushel is set to host an evening with Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties for a round table on literacy, language and learning. This event will take place during National Family Literacy Week. Hear about the organization, their work, their students and tutors and how you might get involved. There will be a Q&A and refreshments will be available. This event will be free and open to the public. It will take place at Bushel, 106 Main St. in Delhi on the ground floor.
Founded in 1974, the Literacy Volunteers of Otsego & Delaware Counties has been helping people improve their literacy skills. Volunteers work with local individuals who aim to read and write English more efficiently, and increasingly, with newcomers to the U.S. from across the world who wish to learn English to thrive and participate fully in the community. Round table presenters include Literacy Volunteers director Jeanne Ellsworth, Literacy Volunteers board president and tutor Tom Beattie, and tutors Sally Cranston and Allene Slating.
Jeanne Ellsworth is a retired professor of education (Plattsburgh State); Tom Beattie is a retired professor of English (Hartwick College); Sally Cranston taught German in the Washington, D.C. public school system for 30 years, and previously, she taught English as a second language in Austria; Allene Slating is Instructional Designer at SUNY Delhi.
For more information, go to www.bushelcollective.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.