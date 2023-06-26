Center to sponsor Sundae Run/Walk
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — The Richfield Springs Community Center is accepting registrations for its 21st annual Sundae Run and Walk scheduled for Sunday, July 16, at the Richfield Springs Veterans Club Pavilion at 13 Lake St. The event is sanctioned by the Route 20 Road Challenge.
According to a media release, categories include a 5K, 10K, and 2 mile walk. Race time is 8 a.m.
Race and preregistration information is available online at www.richfield springscommunitycenter.org by clicking on the “Fundraiser” tab or at www.runsignup.com/RSCC.
Participants may also register from 7 to 8 a.m. race day.
Contact event coordinator Bill Kosina at 315-749-3286 or bill@richfieldzone.org for more information.
Foundation to have its annual meeting
UNADILLA — The annual meeting of the Community Foundation of Unadilla will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the Unadilla Firehouse at 72 Clifton St.
All members are welcome to attend. Members will meet first followed by the board of directors.
Two area schools to provide meals
A weekday summer food service will be provided at no charge at Milford Central School at 42 W. Main St. to all district children 18 and younger, including students attending the Otsego Area Occupational Center, from July 3 to 31, excluding July 4.
Breakfast will be served from 8 to 8:30 a.m. and lunch will follow from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Breakfast only will be provided from 8 to 8:30 a.m. Aug. 14 to 17.
From July 3 to Aug 11, breakfast will be served from 8:30 to 9 a.m. followed by lunch from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Charlotte Valley Central School in Davenport.
Call for artists issued by museum
PRATTSVILLE — The Zadock Pratt Museum invites artists working in all media to freely participate in “Views of Prattsville,” an outdoor event on the sidewalks and in the hills and valleys of Prattsville, weekends from July 1 to Aug. 13.
Artists are encouraged to create their own artistic views of Prattsville. Artworks produced will be auctioned off Saturday, Aug. 26, to benefit the museum.
Call Carolyn Bennett at 201-388-5103 for an entry form and more information.
Otego alumni to meet in July
OTEGO — The Otego Central School Alumni Association will host its annual meeting for all former students and faculty on Saturday, July 8, at the Otego Rod and Gun Club on Secor Road.
A social hour at 11 a.m. will be followed by a business meeting at noon and potluck picnic Attendees are asked to bring memorabilia and a covered dish to share, their own table service and beverage.
Call 607-988-2613 for more information.
