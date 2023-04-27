Forecast changes Garage Sale Day
The 4TownsForward Community Garage Sale will not be held Saturday, April 29, because of predicted rain. It has been rescheduled and will instead be held rain or shine from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, in Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla.
A list, including the locations of the more than 90 sales to be held, is posted at https://www.facebook.com/4TownsForward. Copies will also be available from merchants in all four communities.
Sunday craft set with soup sale
CHARLOTTEVILLE — Homemade soups will be served in 12 ounce containers for $3 each from noon until sold-out Sunday, April 30, at Charlotteville Schoolhouse.
Also at noon, a two-hour Spring Crafternoon will begin. The $15 per person fee, payable Sunday, will include materials and instructions for three gift cards or treat holders with coordinating greeting cards suitable for moms, dads and grads. The required registration may be completed at csrc641@gmail.com.
Charlotteville Schoolhouse is at the corner of Charlotte Valley Road and Baptist Church Road in Charlotteville.
Find Charlotteville Schoolhouse on Facebook for more information.
Trolley era video to be presented
LAURENS — The Township of Laurens Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, May 1, at Saint Matthew Lutheran Church Hall at 125 Main St. in Laurens.
According to a media release, the video “The Leatherstocking Route — Otsego Line,” about the trolley era in Otsego County and history of the Southern New York Railway from 1888 to 1945, will be presented with period photographs and era specific music.
The video was written and narrated by Jim Loudon and produced by Yvonne Boyea Eckert.
Anyone interested in local history is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served.
Contact Eckert at 607-293-7356, or yreckert@yahoo.com for more information.
Meeting to feature quilt trunk show
COBLESKILL — Peaceable Day Quilters Guild will meet from 10:30 a.m. until noon Tuesday, May 2, at Fusion Church at 375 N. Grand St. in Cobleskill.
According to a media release, a trunk show will be presented by PDQ President Betsy Macomber. Her projects includes large and paper-pieced designs as well as small and intricate embroidery work.
Updates on activities and charity projects will be given and show-and-tell will be held.
All are welcome to attend the meeting, including any visiting quilters from beginner to experience.
Library to present Tuesday Forum
ROXBURY — The May 2 Tuesday Forum at Roxbury Library will feature Robin Williams who will give a presentation on Medicare.
Forums begin at 10 a.m. and usually end by noon.
Roxbury Library is at 53742 State Highway 30 in Roxbury.
Call 607-326-7901 or email ro.mary@4cls.org for more information and to register.
Dinner to feature dessert buffet
FRANKLIN — St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Franklin will host its Community Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 4, with a homemade casserole of chicken with broccoli and rice, fresh fruit salad, tossed salad and dessert buffet.
The monthly dine-in or takeout dinners are in support of the on-going interior renovation project. Free-will offerings will be accepted.
