Church to feature hot soup for lunch
GILBERTSVILLE — The Baptist Church on Commercial Street in Gilbertsville will sponsor a dine-in or takeout a la carte soup and sandwich luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21.
Night sky to be explored Saturday
SPRINGFIELD — “Naked Eye Astronomy” will return from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Mohican Farm in Springfield.
According to a media release from the Otsego County Conservation Association, Jill Hill will lead an introduction to the night sky. Mars and Jupiter are expected to be visible along with Orion.
Participants are encouraged to bring camp chairs and should dress warmly.
In the event of rain, snow, or cloudy weather, the event will be rescheduled for Jan. 21.
Contact Education Specialist Shelby MacLeish at education@occainfo.org for more information.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/kzhcr36y to register.
Fitness fundraiser set for Saturday
LAURENS — A Superheros vs Cancer Zumbathon fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, in the multipurpose room at Laurens Central School.
Registration will be from 10 to 11 a.m. The cost is $10 per person. Zumba, focused on fitness and toning, will start at 11 a.m. and end at 1:30 p.m. with instructors Holly Deleski, Tracy Bender, Brianne Thompson and Erica Cruz.
Participants are welcome to dress like their favorite superhero as the group works out to stomp out cancer.
Proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society in conjunction with Coaches vs. Cancer.
Immigrants to share their experiences
COOPERSTOWN — Friends of the Village Library of Cooperstown will present “Community Voices: Our Immigrant Stories” from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in the upstairs ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release a panel, to include local and regional individuals, will share stories of their immigration experiences. The program, part of the Sunday Speaker series, will take place in the third floor ballroom at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
The Village Library will install a traveling exhibit on Feb. 1, from the New York State Library called “The Immigrant Experience,” which spans 100 years of stories and photographs about the state’s immigration history.
The program and exhibit are free and open to the public.
Dinner reservations needed by Sunday
CHERRY VALLEY — Reservations are required by Sunday, Jan. 22, for a takeout lasagna dinner to be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at the United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. in Cherry Valley.
The $12 meal will include lasagna, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread and dessert.
Reservations may be made by calling 607-264-3255 or 607-264-3703.
