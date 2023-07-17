Lawn concerts set at Major’s Inn
GILBERTSVILLE — Four concerts will be held on the lawn of Major’s Inn at 104 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on the following Wednesdays.
July 19: Butternut Valley Boys
Aug. 2: Rylee Lum
Aug. 16: Fetish Lane
Aug. 23: Chris Riffle
Free-will offerings will be accepted for the ongoing restoration of Major’s Inn.
Bringing lawn chairs is suggested. If it rains, the concerts will be held inside the Inn.
Call 607-783-2967 for more information.
Church members to distribute food
LAURENS — St. Matthew Lutheran Church will sponsor its monthly free food distribution for families in need Thursday, July 20, from 4 p.m. until the supply is gone.
Motorists should enter the church parking lot along the driveway next to the Laurens Post Office on Brook Street.
Opening set for art exhibit by trio
MIDDLEFIELD — A reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, will mark the opening of the art exhibit “Passages: Creatures & Curiosities at The Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road in Middlefield.
According to a media release, the show featuring works by Petey Brown, Ava Fedorov and Helen Quinn, is a celebration of the inventive, quirky visual, cultural, mysterious and dreamlike works of the three artists, all of who have regional roots.
An Artist’s Talk with Fedorov will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 26.
Admission is free. Parking is available on gallery lawns.
The gallery will also be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and subsequent Saturdays through Sept. 9 as well as by appointment.
Visit www.Facebook.com/TheArtGarage/Cooperstown, call 607-547-5327 or text 315-941-9607 for more information.
Online program set with two guests
TREADWELL — Word Thursdays Online will be held on Zoom and Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 20.
According to a media release, Jack Bedell and Megeen Mulholland will be the featured writers.
Email info@brighthill press.org to be considered for the open mic portion of the program.
Visit brighthillpress.org or www.facebook.com/brighthp for more information.
