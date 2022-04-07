This is the first installment of a list of area students who are among more than 800 students awarded scholarships at SUNY Oneonta. Noah Armstrong of Otego, Werner A. Haus Memorial Scholarship; Jacob Aubrey of Oneonta, Chemistry and Biochemistry Department Scholarship; Nicholas Baker of Cooperstown, Chemistry and Biochemistry Department Scholarship; Madison Banks of Sidney, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Jacquelyn Roman of Oneonta, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship and Max Meyer and Ethan F. Roberts, PhD Memorial Scholarship; Dylan Bellinger of Middleburgh, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Randi Bell of Cobleskill, Olga Santora ‘35 Scholarship; Steven Benjamin of Oneonta, Charles A. Belden Scholarship and Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Sophia Biagini of Bloomville, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Alyson Bookhout of Laurens, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Werner A. Haus Memorial Scholarship; Riley Bowen of Hartwick, James and Joyce Broe Family Scholarship; Rabiatu Braimah of Cooperstown, Herbert and Mildred Lewis Scholarship; Jerred Brodie of Mount Vision, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Robert Brown of Norwich, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Zachary Brown of Fly Creek, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship, Lloyd Terrence Kennedy Scholarship for Art Majors and M.M. and J.M. Art Gallery Scholarship; Nicole Brybag of Fleischmanns, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; Molly Bulla of Cobleskill, Eric James Mathiasen ‘86 Scholarship; Haleigh Burton of Unadilla, Dr. Hans E. Wilk Scholarship; Alexandra Burwood of Delhi, Tianaderrah Foundation Scholarship; Alyssa Calhoun of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Stephanie Carpenter of Norwich, Dr. Charles T.P. Wang Scholarship; and Janet Perna ‘70 Women in Technology Scholarship; Megan Catella of Oneonta, Lois Firman Lansing Scholarship for Oneonta High School; Alexis Clark of Richfield Springs, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Professor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Guzy Scholarship for Psychology Students; Ronica Clarke of Richfield Springs, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship and OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Raynella Clarke of Richfield Springs, OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship and Richard ‘76 and Maureen Lillis Scholarship; Nicole Connolly of Richfield Springs, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship and Ilse Strauss Russell Scholarship; Analyse Coutlee of Burlington Flats, Allan and Frances Garber Endowed Scholarship; Emilie Decker of Schenevus, Frances E. Rowe Memorial Scholarship; Cadence Dudley of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Michaela Eastman of Oneonta, Charles A. Belden Scholarship and Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Olivia Flemmig of Oneonta, Alumni Association Scholarship; Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta, Charles A. Belden Scholarship and Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Michelle Geasey of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship; Sherry Georgeson of Oneonta, Lois Firman Lansing Scholarship for Oneonta High School; Sylvia Hernandez of Schenevus, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; Abigail Hubbard of Oneonta, Dorothy A. Wemple ‘36 Scholarship; and OAS Oneonta Promise Scholarship; Emma Hynes of Roxbury, A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation Scholarship; and Nila Jackson of Oneonta, Dewar Foundation Scholarship. (OAS stands for Oneonta Auxiliary Services).
To be continued.
