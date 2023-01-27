‘Rent’ auditions set by Orpheus
SOUTHSIDE — Orpheus Theatre will have auditions for its May production of “Rent” at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, and 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, with callbacks at 2 p.m. Saturday. The auditions will take place at Orpheus Theatre’s rehearsal space at Southside Mall on state Route 23 in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the production will be directed by Christian C. Shaefer with music direction by Sarah Cohea, choreography by Trevor Jones and stage management by Kate Simeon.
The creative team is looking for a diverse, inclusive cast. Comfortable clothing and shoes one can move in are recommended for the audition and performers should be prepared to sing a song from the show.
Actors must be 16 or older, with parental consent if they’re a minor.
Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent” is described as being about falling in love, finding one’s voice and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” has reportedly become a pop cultural phenomenon with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages.
Performances of “Rent” are scheduled for May 12, 13, and 14. It is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Visit www.OrpheusTheatre.org for more information.
Students to help with tax returns
HARTWICK COLLEGE —Free tax preparation by IRS-certified student volunteers will be provided from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays from Feb. 6 to April 18, except for March 20 and 21, in Golisano Hall at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Hartwick accounting students, led by their professor, Li Luo, will provide one-on-one sessions in-person and online during which they will prepare federal and state returns for clients.
Call 607-431-4338, or 211, a free telephone number providing access to local community services, for more information about the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program and to schedule an appointment.
