Legion Auxiliaryto meet Wednesday
CHESTNUT STREET — American Legion Auxiliary Unit 259 will meet at its Post at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Meetings designed to teach by sharing
ONEONTA — The following online support group sharing meetings will be held by Family Resource Network in Oneonta for the families of those with special needs.
* From 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/7z8nk6dm.
* From 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 14. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/ycksr8dd.
Call Robin at 607-287-6358 for more information.
Quilters to sharetips and techniques
WEST END — Susquehanna Valley Quilt Guild will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta. Social time will start at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 7 p.m.
A tips and techniques program will be presented by members and sow and tell will be held
Campus to welcome writer from Georgia
SUNY ONEONTA — The Red Dragon Reading Series at SUNY Oneonta will host a reading by novelist, poet and short story writer Anthony Grooms at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, in 121 Perna Lecture Hall in the Perna Science building.
According to a media release, the author’s writings on the history of America’s Civil Rights Movement won the Lillian Smith Prize for Fiction and he was named a finalist for the Hurston/Wright Foundation’s Legacy Award.
His 2002 novel “Bombingham” is about the Children’s Crusade, which in 1963 involved more than 1,000 school children who took to the streets of Birmingham, Alabama.
Grooms’s most recent novel, “The Vain Conversation” (2018), is a fictionalized account of the 1946 Moore’s Ford lynching in rural Georgia, which led to President Harry Truman’s creation of the President’s Committee on Civil Rights. “The Vain Conversation” has earned honors from the Georgia Center for the Book, Women’s National Book Association, Trio Multi-Arts Program, and Black Caucus of the American Library Association.
Grooms has taught writing and American literature at universities in Ghana and Sweden and, since 1994, at Kennesaw State University in Georgia, where he is professor of creative writing and director of professional writing.
He has lectured on American literature and culture and topics related to narrations that reflect on the American Civil Rights Movement. Grooms is a Fulbright Fellow, Yaddo Fellow and an Arts Administration Fellow from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Call Ruth Carr at 607-436-3446 or George Hovis at 607-436-2571 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.