Meetings designed to provide support
ONEONTA — The Family Resource Network in Oneonta is continuing its series of meetings designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs. According to a media release, meetings allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as they hear and tell of the challenges and isolation caused by changes in their lives that have occurred since the coronavirus outbreak. Families may participate online or by phone. Registration is required.
The next meeting will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 14. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/2VkKjGt The morning meeting will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 16. Registration is available at https://bit.ly/34sZamn. Call FRN at 607-287-6358 to register by phone and for more information.
