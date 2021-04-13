Meetings continue to share support
ONEONTA — Family Resource Network in Oneonta has twice weekly group meetings, online or by telephone, designed to provide support to families of individuals with special needs.
According to a media release, sessions allow for connections to be formed and support to be shared. Families can also learn from one another as participants hear and tell of any challenges and feelings of isolation that may continue to be caused by the ongoing pandemic.
The next evening meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 13. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/tcnt6a7t.
The next morning meeting will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15. The required registration is available at https://tinyurl.com/28eprnd6.
Strides for Safety to remain virtual
EAST STREET — A $15 registration fee is due by Thursday, April 15, for SADD Strides for Safety 5K Run/Walk participants who would like a 2021 T-shirt. SADD is an acronym for Students Against Destructive Decisions.
According to a media release, participants are to complete a 5K run or walk of their own design by Friday, April 30.
Photos may be shared using the hashtags #SADDstridesforsafety and #clarksportscenterevents on the SADD Strides for Safety Facebook page or Instagram.
Participants will receive information regarding how to submit their results by email.
Proceeds will be used to fund local SADD chapter activities such as after-prom parties.
This is the 23rd annual event and the second one to be held virtually because of restrictions regarding the ongoing pandemic.
Financial support for the event was provided by Northern Eagle Beverages and New York Central Mutual Insurance.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/3tezmj6r to register.
Contact Oneonta High School SADD Adviser Cathy Lynch at Clynch@oneontacsd.org for more information.
College Council sets date to meet
SUNY ONEONTA — The SUNY Oneonta College Council will meet at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 15, on Zoom. Fall planning and a budget report are among the agenda items.
‘Birds and Beans’ to be discussed
ONEONTA — The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present naturalist and author Scott Weidensaul online at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16, who will talk about ways to save migratory birds.
According to a media release, migratory birds are in decline but there are ways to preserve them. Weidensaul’s presentation will include what those are, including what to plant in one’s garden and drinking bird-friendly coffee.
The “Birds and Beans” program is free and open to the public. The required registration may be completed at https://tinyurl.com/eue2bfep.
As further stated in the release, Weidensaul is the author of more than two dozen books on natural history, including the Pulitzer Prize finalist “Living on the Wind.” His newest book, “A World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” was released last month.
Weidensaul is also a contributing editor for Audubon, a columnist for Bird Watcher’s Digest and writes for other publications, including Living Bird.
A field researcher, he has been studying saw-whet owl migration for more than two decades, as well as winter hummingbirds, bird migration in Alaska, and the winter movements of snowy owls through Project SNOWstorm, which he co-founded.
