Home landscaping to be discussed
‘Landscaping With Native Plants’ will be presented by the Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society at 7 p.m. Friday, April 15, on Zoom.
According to a media release, Lisa Tessier will describe the process and benefits of designing home landscapes with native plants. Included will be the planning steps needed for a successful design from site analysis to purchasing considerations. She will also share the region’s more popular species.
Tessier teaches at SUNY Delhi.
The program is free and open to the public.
The required registration and more information is available at https://tinyurl.com/bdz3ee4b.
Those who register may also email a photo of a particular piece of landscaping they want to work on to share during the program to info@doas.us with “Garden Photo for 4/15” in the subject line.
